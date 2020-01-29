Catholic World News

News agency publishes comprehensive database of credibly accused US priests

January 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on ProPublica

CWN Editor's Note: ProPublica, which was founded in 2008, has received five Pulitzer Prizes. The headline of its story reads, “Catholic Leaders Promised Transparency About Child Abuse. They Haven’t Delivered.”

