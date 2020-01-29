Catholic World News

Newark archdiocese to sell retired archbishop’s controversial residence

January 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Myers, 78, was Bishop of Peoria (1990-2001) and Archbishop of Newark (2001-2016). In 2014, he came under fire for an expensive new addition to his personal residence.

