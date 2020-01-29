Catholic World News

Catholics decry Indian Supreme Court ruling that allows the government to choose school teachers

January 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The high court “upheld a law that allows the federal government to screen teachers in state-aided madrassas (Islamic schools),” according to the report. “The same principle can be applied to Christian schools, which run in the thousands.”

