In northern India, pastors beaten and arrested for ‘forced conversions’
January 29, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The incidents took place in Haryana (map) and Uttar Pradesh (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
