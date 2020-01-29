Catholic World News

German bishops urge patience in efforts to deal with abuse scandal

January 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops called for “a ‘binding, supradiocesan monitoring of the areas of investigation, intervention and prevention,’ as well as standardized personnel files of clergy and the ongoing development of material compensation,” according to the report.

