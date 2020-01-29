Action Alert!
Catholic World News

‘Sunday of the Word of God’ echoes initiatives throughout the Church

January 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Pope Francis issued Aperuit illis, an apostolic letter instituting the annual Sunday of the Word of God, which takes place on the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

