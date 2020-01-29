Catholic World News

Church in El Salvador announces jubilee year of martyrs

January 29, 2020

Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The initiative comes 40 years after the martyrdom of St. Óscar Romero (1917-1980), who was Archbishop of San Salvador (the nation’s capital) during the last three years of his life.

