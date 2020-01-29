Catholic World News

Pope Francis to publish book with reflections on St. John Paul II

January 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. John Paul II (1920-2005) was elected Pope in 1978. The forthcoming book is “the product of a series of conversations between Pope Francis and Father Luigi Maria Epicoco which took place from June 2019 to January 2020,” according to the report.

