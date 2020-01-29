Catholic World News

USCCB official laments indifference to exploited migrants

January 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Hilary Chester, associate director for anti-trafficking programs in the US bishops’ Migration and Refugee Services, attended the summit meeting of the Global Forum on Migration and Development.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!