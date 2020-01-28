Catholic World News

Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration to discontinue perpetual prayer

January 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, have announced that they will discontinue perpetual adoration. Sister Eileen McKenzie, the group’s superior, says that the decision reflects “a growing understanding of a modern way to live in adoration through prayer lives and actions, no matter where we are.” The congregation will retain its name.

