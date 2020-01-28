Catholic World News

Trump signs bill to protect religious institutions from terror attacks

January 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump has signed into law a new measure that provides $75 million funding, through the Department of Homeland Security, for protection of religious institutions from terrorist attacks.

