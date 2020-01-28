Catholic World News

Religious freedom violations ‘manifold and unabated’ in Pakistan, new report warns

January 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Pakistan, “violations include sectarian and targeted violence, blasphemy accusations, forced conversion and marriage, hate speech and biased education,” according to the report. Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 211 million (map); 96% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim, 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu.

