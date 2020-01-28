Catholic World News
4 members of Christian aid group go missing in Baghdad, probably abducted
January 28, 2020
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 2013, the organization, SOS Chrétiens d’Orient, is present in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!