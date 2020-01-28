Catholic World News

Leading Nigerian prelate calls for greater respect, acceptance between nation’s Christians, Muslims

January 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja (the nation’s capital) made his remarks at an event organized by the KAICIID International Dialogue Centre, an organization founded by Austria, Saudi Arabia, and Spain, with the Holy See having observer status.

