Catholic World News

Event at UN focuses on Church’s efforts to save lives during the Holocaust

January 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The event, “ Remembering the Holocaust: The Documented Efforts of the Catholic Church to Save Lives,” was organized by the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See and the Pave the Way Foundation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!