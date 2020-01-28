Catholic World News
US bishops’ conference releases children’s book on overcoming racism
January 28, 2020
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The book, Everyone Belongs, is published by Loyola Press.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!