Covington Catholic students’ bus involved in crash after March for Life

January 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A bus carrying students from Covington Catholic high school home from the March for Life was involved in a fatal accident. A car—apparently traveling on the wrong side of the road—crashed into the bus on a Kentucky highway. The driver of the car was killed; some passengers in the bus required medical attention.

Students from the same school were involved in controversy last year at the March for Life, when multiple media outlets inaccurately reported that the students had taunted pro-abortion demonstrators. Videos subsequently showed that the students had responded quietly to deliberate provocations.

