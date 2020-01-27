Catholic World News

8 sainthood causes advance

January 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis approved decrees on the causes of the martyrdoms of 3 Capuchin Franciscans (Spain, 1936) and 10 priests and lay faithful slain in Guatemala (1980-1991), paving the way for their beatification. In addition, the Pontiff approved decrees recognizing the heroic virtues of a bishop, a cathedral canon, 3 diocesan priests, and a nun; each may now be called “venerable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!