‘Life becomes history’ is theme of Pope’s Message for World Day of Social Communications

January 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s annual message is traditionally released on January 24, the memorial of St. Francis de Sales (patron of journalists); in 2020, the day will be celebrated on May 24. Pope Francis writes, “I would like to devote this year’s Message to the theme of storytelling, because I believe that, so as not to lose our bearings, we need to make our own the truth contained in good stories. Stories that build up, not tear down; stories that help us rediscover our roots and the strength needed to move forward together.”

