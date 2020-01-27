Catholic World News

‘We are not making an impact,’ leading South African prelate says

January 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on SACBC

CWN Editor's Note: Launching a new pastoral plan (“Evangelizing Community, Serving God, Humanity and all Creation”), Bishop Sithembele Sipuka, president of the bishops’ conference, spoke of “the realization by the bishops that as a Church in this region, we are not making an impact, both on the people we serve and in society. There is no growth in faith and spirituality, the furthest most of our faithful go is confirmation and they remain there. With regard to witnessing for Christ and continuing the work of evangelization, the majority of our Catholics do not see these as their task … Our faith does not influence society, it is as if the Catholic Church does not exist.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!