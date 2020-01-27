Catholic World News

Unity, salvation, hospitality: Pope concludes Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

January 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On January 25, the Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle, Pope Francis celebrated Vespers in the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls (video, booklet). “They showed us unusual kindness“ (cf. Acts 28:2) was the theme of the 2020 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

