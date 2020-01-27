Catholic World News

Cardinal Re elected new Dean of College of Cardinals

January 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, 85, was Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops from 2000 to 2010; he succeeds Cardinal Angelo Sodano. The dean, considered first among equals in the College of Cardinals, presides over the cardinals’ meetings between the death of a Pope and the conclave to elect the next Pope. The new vice-dean of the College of Cardinals is Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, 76, since 2007 the Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches.

