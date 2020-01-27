Catholic World News

Uruguayan priest named Pope’s personal secretary

January 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gonzalo Aemilius, 40, was ordained in 2006 and is known for his work with street children and drug addicts. He succeeds Msgr. Fabian Pedacchio, an Argentine priest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!