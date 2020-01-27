Catholic World News

Pope prays for those affected by coronavirus

January 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I wish to be close to and pray for the people who are sick because of the virus that has spread through China,” Pope Francis said on January 26 in reference to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. “May the Lord welcome the dead into his peace, comfort families and sustain the great commitment by the Chinese community that has already been put in place to combat the epidemic.”

