Prince Charles meets with Holy Land Christian leaders in Bethlehem

January 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “You are the ‘living stones’ to which St. Peter first referred,” the Prince of Wales said during his speech. “And I need hardly say that it would be the greatest tragedy if those ‘living stones’ were to disappear from the Holy Land after these past millennia.”

