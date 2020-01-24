Catholic World News

Abusive behavior a factor in decline of women’s religious orders: Vatican magazine

January 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Women Church World, the magazine for women published by the Vatican, has suggested that abuse and exploitation—by priests and religious superiors—has been an important factor in the declining number of women in religious life. The magazine reported that Pope Francis has committed to opening a house in Rome to shelter women who have been expelled from their religious congregations.

