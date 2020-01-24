In Iran, Christian convert receives 3-year prison sentence

Catholic World News

January 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Middle East Concern

CWN Editor's Note: Ismaeil Maghrebinejad, 65, was convicted on the charge of “insulting Islamic sacred beliefs.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!