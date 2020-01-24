Catholic World News

Argentine bishop fires professor who posted Viganò text on Facebook

January 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for Bishop Gabriel Mestre of Mar del Plata declined to comment on the dismissal of Dr. Maximiliano Loria.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!