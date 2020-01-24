Catholic World News

Buffalo priest files defamation suit against accuser

January 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Roy Herberger, 77, resumed active ministry after an attorney hired by the diocese found that a 2018 allegation against him was “completely false.”

