Vatican diplomat urges international community to ‘keep the flame of dialogue alive’ in the Middle East

January 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Fredrik Hansen, Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, addressed a UN Security Council meeting devoted to the Middle East.

