US bishops applaud administration measures to strengthen religious liberty

January 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Days after a statement expressing appreciation for the Trump administration’s “‘concrete actions” on religious liberty, two USCCB committee chairmen expressed their gratitude for new steps taken by the administration on school prayer and federal grants for faith-based organizations.

