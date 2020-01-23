Catholic World News

Chinese churches suspend Masses as deadly coronavirus spreads

January 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: If the virus “spreads quickly and uncontrollably, church meetings and gatherings may be banned,” an anonymous layman said. “Authorities may also use this a pretext to crack down on the Church more severely,”

