Catholic World News

Majority of Americans describe themselves as pro-choice, yet favor restrictions on abortion

January 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Marist Poll

CWN Editor's Note: The poll found that more Americans describe themselves as pro-choice (55%) than pro-life (40%); 21% believe that abortion should be available in all three trimesters. 55% support a ban on abortion after 20 weeks, and majorities oppose taxpayer funding of abortion at home (60%) and abroad (76%). 65% oppose the abortion of babies with Down syndrome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!