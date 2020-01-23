Catholic World News

Study finds US bishops are satisfied with their life and ministry

January 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Based on responses from 213 bishops, the study found that “the average workday for respondents was 9.8 hours. On average, bishops sleep 6.5 hours per night … Bishops spend an average of 108 minutes per day in prayer. Overall, 97% are either somewhat or strongly satisfied with their life as a bishop.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!