Catholic World News

In US, conversions to Catholicism have fallen 46% since 2000

January 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on CARA (Georgetown University)

CWN Editor's Note: The number of adults received into the Catholic Church in the United States fell from 172,581 in 2000 to 93,621 in 2018.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!