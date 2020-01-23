Catholic World News

President Trump proclaims National Sanctity of Human Life Day

January 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Our Nation proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death,” President Trump wrote in his proclamation. “My Administration is also building an international coalition to dispel the concept of abortion as a fundamental human right.”

