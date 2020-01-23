Catholic World News

USCCB, Florida bishops seek new trial for death row inmate

January 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Citing “persuasive evidence of actual innocence,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops filed a brief with the Supreme Court on behalf of James Dailey (AP story).

