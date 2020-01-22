Catholic World News

Spanish bishops adopt 3-year marriage-prep program

January 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Spain have adopted a new 3-year program of preparation for marriage, replacing the current norm that provides for just five hours of preparation. The new program is a response to the country’s soaring divorce rate; almost 60% of married couples divorce within 15 years.

