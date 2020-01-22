Catholic World News

Missing Venezuelan priest found dead

January 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The body of a Catholic priest who had been missing for several days was discovered in the San Cristobal diocese in Venezuela on January 22. Father José Manuel Rondón Molina had not been seen since January 16; his partially decomposed body was found in a wooded area. The cause of his death has not been established.

