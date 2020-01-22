Catholic World News

Bishop Strickland says he asked Pope about McCarrick report

January 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On January 20, Pope Francis received the bishops of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Recounting that the Pope said the report would be published, the bishop of Tyler (Texas) added, “It’s about the victims. It’s about the children of God who have suffered through the negligence and bad acting of bishops, priests, and other members of the Church.”

