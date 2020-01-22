Catholic World News

Irish bishop offers to mediate among violent gangs

January 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: A gruesome killing in Drogheda, a city of 40,000 on Ireland’s eastern coast, has shocked the nation. “All human life is sacred, and an attack of this nature on someone who is still a child is disgusting and beyond belief,” said Auxiliary Bishop Michael Router of Armagh. “This desecration of life has diminished our common humanity and our sense of ourselves as a civilized people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!