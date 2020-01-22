Catholic World News
Schedule announced for February papal visit to Bari
January 22, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit the southern Italian city on February 23 to meet with Mediterranean bishops.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
