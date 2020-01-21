Catholic World News

More than 67,000 Austrian Catholics left the Church last year

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Austrian Catholic bishops’ conference reports that 67,583 people formally left the Catholic Church in 2019. That number is a 15% increase from the previous year’s total.

