US bishops’ novena for life begins

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The pro-life novena is an opportunity for recollection and reparation in observation of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade—the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal throughout the United States,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops stated in a news release.

