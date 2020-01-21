Catholic World News

Claims against Notre Dame, federal government over contraceptive coverage move ahead

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The case “is the latest installment in the dispute over the extent to which [the University of Notre Dame] must provide contraceptive coverage in its health insurance plans for employees and students,” according to the report.

