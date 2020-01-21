Catholic World News

Researchers ‘reconsider fetal pain’

January 21, 2020

National Review

CWN Editor's Note: According to a report based on a new study in the Journal of Medical Ethics, “unborn human beings likely are able to feel pain at an earlier point than previous research has suggested.”

