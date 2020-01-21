Catholic World News

‘Had the Church sidelined me earlier, I would have stopped earlier,’ notorious French ex-priest testifies

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bernard Preynat, 74, testified that his bishop knew of his pedophilic tendencies when he was a seminarian yet ordained him to the priesthood after a period of psychotherapy. “This chance, the first of many, to keep him away from children was spurned by the Church hierarchy, which instead consistently — and successfully — long kept his abuses under wraps,” the Associated Press reported.

