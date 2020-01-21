Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar bishops warn faithful against ‘love jihad’ conversions

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Indian bishops are concerned about the alleged conversions forcibly extracted from Christian girls, seduced and then radicalized in the Islamic ‘holy war,’” according to the report.

