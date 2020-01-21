Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops call for release of kidnapped seminarians

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Four seminarians were kidnapped on January 8 in Kaduna, in central Nigeria. “The assault on the seminary was all too familiar in a region where Boko Haram and other Islamist groups use brutal and brazen methods to reinforce their reign of terror,” Vatican News noted.

