‘Defy the Apocalypse’: Influential Jesuit journal examines Pope’s view of global politics

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Defy the Apocalypse,” an article written by Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, includes sections entitled “Hold back the end: the Empire or the Church?”; “The task of the Church in the face of the apocalypse”; “The global role of Catholicism in today’s context”; “Against the temptation of tribal Catholicism”; “Saint Francis on the throne of Saint Peter”; “The primacy of spiritual authority and the end of ‘Christianity’”; and “The challenge to the apocalypse after the Bomb and the Wall: human fraternity.”

